Fathom Entertainment Brings V FOR VENDETTA Back to the Big Screen in 2026 For Its 20th Anniversary

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Specialty and event cinema distributor Fathom Entertainment, along with Saga Arts and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, have announced the 20th Anniversary of V for Vendetta will arrive in theaters nationwide on November 1 and 5, 2026.

Audiences can view the teaser trailer featuring V’s iconic invitation to “join him one year from tonight” en masse to celebrate the revolutionary spirit and enduring legacy of one of the most powerful political action thrillers of the 21st century.

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel and produced by the Wachowskis, V for Vendetta (2006) became an instant classic, inspiring a generation with its message of defiance and freedom. Set against the futuristic landscape of totalitarian Britain, V for Vendetta tells the story of a young working-class woman named Evey, played by Natalie Portman, who is rescued from a life-and-death situation by a masked man known only as “V,” played by Hugo Weaving.

“From its early days as a graphic novel and then a feature film, few properties have struck a chord with fans and been more thought-provoking societally than V for Vendetta,” said Tom Lucas, Vice President of Studio Relations at Fathom Entertainment. “Twenty years later, the movie still resonates, and Fathom is so pleased to bring it back to theaters next November with our partners at Warner Bros. and Saga Arts.”