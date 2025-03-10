Fathom Entertainment Makes History with MUSIC NIGHT: LIVE FROM NASHVILLE!

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

History was made in Nashville on March 8th when the first songwriters round of Music Night: Live from Nashville! was broadcast live directly to more than 400+ movie theaters nationwide. Music lovers across the country experienced an unforgettable night of storytelling and song during the live event, whether it was in the room at the Analog or in a theater in their city. For those who missed it—or simply want to experience it again—an encore presentation is set for Tuesday, March 11th at 7 PM local time in movie theaters nationwide.

Presented by Fathom Entertainment, Music Night: Live from Nashville! takes audiences inside the heart of Music City’s legendary songwriter tradition, shining a spotlight on the creative minds behind country music’s biggest hits. Hosted by CMA and ACM Award-winning radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, this one-of-a-kind theatrical event captivated audiences with raw, unfiltered performances and the deeply personal stories behind the songs that have defined a generation.

The March 8th live event saw fans across the country come together in theaters to witness an authentic Nashville Writer’s Round—a stripped-down, intimate musical experience featuring Grammy and CMA Award-winning songwriters Brett James, Kelly Archer, and Matt Jenkins. Collectively these three have written more than 40 number-one songs recorded by more than 20 of the biggest names in music such as: Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Jordan Davis, Brett Young, Faith Hill, and more. Audiences were treated to behind-the-scenes insights, stories of how these songs came to be, as well as live performances of hits including, “Jesus, Take the Wheel”, “Setting the World on Fire”, “Cop Car”, “Sleep Without You”, and more.

The March 11th encore screening is the last opportunity to witness the evening on the big screen. Created and produced by independent Executive Producer Dean Sell, Music Night is the first venture from the newly formed Nashville Music Network, a startup with a grander vision to connect the people and places in Music City to music lovers around the world.