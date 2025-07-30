Fathom Entertainment to Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of THE SOUND OF MUSIC September 12th – 17th

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment and 20th Century Studios have extended the upcoming theatrical engagement of The Sound of Music 60th Anniversary celebration, adding three additional days due to overwhelming fan demand. Originally slated for a shorter run, this beloved American classic will now be shown for six consecutive days as part of the 2025 Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series. The expanded engagement will take place September 12th–17th in theaters nationwide.

Audiences are invited to experience the breathtaking theatrical presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical film The Sound of Music, meticulously restored and remastered in stunning 4K for its 60th anniversary. This landmark restoration brings the beloved classic to life like never before, with pristine visuals and enhanced sound that honor the original cinematic experience while captivating a new generation of moviegoers.

In the true-life story, Julie Andrews lights up the screen as Maria, a spirited young woman who leaves the convent to become governess to the seven unruly children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Her warmth, charm, and music soon win the hearts of the children—and their father. But as the shadow of war looms over Austria, Maria and the von Trapp family must summon the courage to flee. One of the most successful movie musicals of all time, The Sound of Music features unforgettable songs like “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “Do-Re-Mi.”