Fathom Entertainment to Debut Studio Ghibli Fest 2025 with KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

Tickets are on sale now for Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s Kiki’s Delivery Service—the beloved coming-of-age story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service. The film returns to theaters this May for five nationwide screenings. GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment continue Studio Ghibli Fest with the 2025 edition featuring the celebrated filmmaker’s timeless title in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

Audiences can look forward to Studio Ghibli Fest 2025’s eight-title lineup of films, including Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s The Secret World of Arrietty, celebrating its 15th anniversary, as well as The Boy and the Heron, which returns to theaters for the first time since its release.

In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a post-film bonus clip featuring even more charming moments with iconic duo, Kiki and Jiji. Tickets for Kiki’s Delivery Service can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, or at participating theatre box offices.

Kiki’s Delivery Service Show Dates

Check with your local theaters or online ticketing site for specific showtimes