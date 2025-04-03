Fathom Entertainment Unveils 2025 Theatrical Lineup of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer for Fathom Entertainment announced today at CinemaCon the full 2025 lineup for Fathom’s popular Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series. While speaking during his opening comments at today’s filmmaker luncheon, Nutt remarked on many of the popular films returning to movie theatres in 2025 courtesy of Fathom, all to be showcased with special introductions on their lasting legacies and interesting background by cinema legend, film critic, and historian, Leonard Maltin.

On January 19th, Fathom Entertainment brought back to theaters The Goonies, with a 40th anniversary celebration, the first Fathom’s Big Screen Classic film of the year. Fathom’s Big Screen Classics 2025 upcoming lineup includes:

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (June 15th and June 18th)

Clueless 30th Anniversary (June 29th-30th)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 50th Anniversary (July 13th and July 16th)

Sunset Boulevard 75th Anniversary (August 3rd-4th)

The Sound of Music 60th Anniversary (September 13th-14th and September 17th)

Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago (Ultimate Director’s Cut) (November 5th and November 9th)

Renowned film historian and critic Leonard Maltin is returning for the third year as a pivotal part of the Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series. Maltin’s insight will shed light on each film’s enduring legacies and continued impacts in a series of exclusive introductions. After thirty years of discussing film as a regular fixture on “Entertainment Tonight,” Turner Classic Movies, STARZ and ENCORE, Maltin remains a trusted voice for generations of film enthusiasts. A multiple time best-selling author, Maltin hosts a popular weekly podcast with his daughter, Jessie, “Maltin on Movies,” and, for more than 25 years, he has been teaching at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Tickets for the 2025 Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series will be on sale May 2, 2025

“Fathom Entertainment’s remarkable revenue growth over the past two years has been due to a number of factors, including the smart and strategic hard work of the Fathom team and the long-standing support of our theatrical partners. Nearly 60% of this increase has been the result of Fathom successfully leveraging repertory films, including the ‘Fathom’s Big Screen Classics’ series,” said Nutt. “The appeal of classic and timeless films endures and is a bedrock element of our content offerings. Fathom is so very pleased with this year’s slate of classic film offerings and is delighted to continue our association with Leonard Maltin to cast a spotlight on these cinematic treasures.”