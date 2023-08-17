Fathom Events Adds CORALINE Screenings After Generating $4.9M in Two Days

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Coraline, the 2009 stop-motion epic, returned to theaters this past Monday and Tuesday grossing a combined $4.91 million in U.S. gross box office. The re-release from Fathom Events, LAIKA, and Park Circus was third in gross box office behind Barbie and Oppenheimer on both Monday and Tuesday. The film also placed first on a per screen average on both of those days, with over $3,000 per screen. Given the results at the box office, Fathom Events has announced two additional screenings of the film on August 28th and 29th.

Coraline boasts stop-motion animation, handcrafted puppets, and meticulously-designed sets, which have been freshly re-colored and remastered for the 2023 release. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, Coraline follows a young girl who walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better. When her adventure turns dangerous, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home.

Written and directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wendell & Wild), Coraline stars Dakota Fanning, Ian McShane, Teri Hatcher, Keith David, and British comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, with animation by the award-winning studio, LAIKA (Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Missing Link).

Audiences attending the Fathom Event are being treated to new behind-the-scenes footage from the LAIKA Archives. Join key members of LAIKA’s creative filmmaking team for an up-close and personal return to the worlds of Coraline, explored through unique behind-the-scenes stories, key artifacts, puppets, and costumes.

“As of now, Coraline is Fathom’s biggest classic movie of all time and the second highest grossing title for 2023,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “This film carries such a large fan following year-after-year, and they certainly came out in force this year to see their favorite film.”

LAIKA Chief Marketing and Operations Officer David Burke added, “We’re thrilled to see throngs of LAIKA fans come out in record numbers for the third straight year to revel in this Coraline theatrical experience, this year in stunning 4K. Our partnership with Fathom has solidified LAIKA’s modern cinematic classic as a must-see annual summer tradition.”

For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events.