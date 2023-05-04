Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures to Celebrate 45 Years of GREASE in Theaters Nationwide This May

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures are celebrating 45 years of Grease, by bringing the classic back to theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 14th and Wednesday, May 17th. Each screening includes an exclusive featurette from film historian Leonard Maltin, examining the hit musical’s continued impact and influence throughout the years. Fathom Events continues its Big Screen Classics series with special screenings of Hairspray this June.

When young lovers Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) suddenly find themselves reunited after a summer fling at Rydell High and separated by opposing cliques. They must decide if they can overcome their differences and rekindle their romance before their summer dreams are ripped at the seams. The film also stars Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Frankie Avalon, Sid Caesar, and Joan Blondell, and boasts an iconic soundtrack that includes “You’re The One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “We Go Together,” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”