Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera Announce 2024 Live in HD Summer Encores

For four consecutive Wednesdays, beginning July 24th and ending August 14th, Fathom Events and the Metropolitan Opera present the 2024 Summer Encores, featuring four past performances from the celebrated Live in HD series of cinema transmissions.

The lineup opens with the 2018 broadcast of Puccini’s timeless classic La Bohème and continues with the 2014 broadcast of Rossini’s La Cenerentola, the 2016 broadcast of Puccini’s Turandot, and the 2020 broadcast the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.

Fathom Events will present two screenings of each Summer Encore at 1:00pm and 6:30pm local time. Tickets for the Live in HD Summer Encores are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices.

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024 Live in HD Summer Encore Schedule:

Puccini’s La Bohème (Wednesday, July 24)

Puccini’s timeless love story has moved generations of opera lovers since its 1896 world premiere. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the fragile seamstress Mimì, who instantly falls in love with the passionate poet Rodolfo, sung by tenor Michael Fabiano. Soprano Susanna Phillips and baritone Lucas Meachem trade both spars and kisses as the on-again, off-again lovers Musetta and Marcello, with baritone Alexey Lavrov and bass Matthew Rose rounding out the rambunctious gang of bohemian friends. Maestro Marco Armiliato takes the podium to lead Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging.

Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Wednesday, July 31)

Rossini’s charming take on the Cinderella story features a cast led by bel canto stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role and tenor Juan Diego Flórez as her Prince Charming. Baritone Alessandro Corbelli delivers a comic tour de force as Don Magnifico, Cinderella’s stepfather. Baritone Pietro Spagnoli is Dandini, the Prince’s valet, who, disguised as his master, puts the prospective brides to the test, and bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni is the philosopher Alidoro, who takes the place of the fairy godmother. Conductor Fabio Luisi leads Cesare Lievi’s whimsical production.

Puccini’s Turandot (Wednesday, August 7)

Franco Zeffirelli’s glittering production stars dramatic soprano Nina Stemme as Turandot, the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the unknown prince who solves Turandot’s riddles and wins her love. Soprano Anita Hartig sings Liù, the faithful slave girl who gives her life to save Calàf, and bass Alexander Tsymbalyuk is Timur. Paolo Carignani conducts.

The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Wednesday, August 14)

During the 2019–20 season, one of America’s greatest operas returned to the Met stage for the first time in 30 years, with the premiere of James Robinson’s vibrant new production of Porgy and Bess. Bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue star in the title roles, headlining an ensemble cast that features soprano Golda Schultz as Clara, soprano Latonia Moore as Serena, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Sportin’ Life, bass-baritone Donovan Singletary as Jake, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Crown. And as the community matriarch Maria, veteran mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves delivers a scene-stealing performance. David Robertson conducts the score, which includes a number of melodies that have become classic American standards.

The 2024–25 Live in HD season will begin on October 5th, 2024, with Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann, and continues with Jeanine Tesori’s Grounded (October 19th, 2024), Puccini’s Tosca (November 23rd, 2024), Verdi’s Aida (January 25th, 2025), Beethoven’s Fidelio (March 15th, 2025), Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (April 26th, 2025), Strauss’s Salome (May 17th, 2025), and Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia (May 31st, 2025). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage. An encore of Mozart’s The Magic Flute from 2006 will also be presented on December 7th.