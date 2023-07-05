Fathom Events and Universal Pictures Salute 50 Years of AMERICAN GRAFFITI

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are celebrating George Lucas’ 1973 coming-of-age tale American Graffiti on Sunday, August 27th and Wednesday, August 30th. Recently remastered and including a brand-new sound mix, the film cruises back into theaters with a trio of special screenings.

A group of small-town Modesto teens contemplate their futures on the final night of summer in this star-studded ode to youth, freedom, and rock n’ roll. Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard star as best friends destined for college life back east, heading up an impressive ensemble that also includes appearances by Harrison Ford, Cindy Williams, Kathleen Quinlan, Suzanne Somers, Mackenzie Phillips, and Wolfman Jack. Produced by Francis Ford Coppola, American Graffiti was just the second feature film for up-and-coming filmmaker George Lucas. His sophomore effort would go on to become one of the most-profitable films of all time, earning five Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary of American Graffiti can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.