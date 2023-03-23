Fathom Events and Universal Pictures to Celebrate 25 Years of The Big Lebowski this April

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Little Lebowski Urban Achievers across the country can abide with The Dude once more when The Big Lebowski returns to theaters on April 16th and April 20th, in honor of its 25th Anniversary. Fathom’s Big Screen Classic Series continues with an exclusive screening of the Coen Brothers’ acclaimed cult classic starring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman. The event also includes exclusive commentary from feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, who will provide insights into the film and share his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans.

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges in his signature role as Jeff ‘The Dude’ Lebowski, a true man for his time and place who wants nothing more than to sip White Russians and bowl with his friends. But, when a case of mistaken identity leads to his beloved rug being ruined by thieves, The Dude decides this aggression will not stand and sets out—joined by his friend, Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) —on a wild odyssey to avenge his prized possession and track down a millionaire’s missing wife.

Though the Coen Brothers wrote the script with Goodman, Buscemi, and Elliott in mind, they did not have a vision for who should play the part of The Dude. The role seemed tailor made for Bridges from the very beginning. The actor stated that the character was very similar to how he’d been in the 1970s—so much so, that he once jokingly asked the filmmakers if they had hung out with him in high school. Don’t miss this opportunity to relive iconic quotes, unforgettable characters, and laidback cool, when The Big Lebowski rolls back into theaters this April.