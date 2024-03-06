Fathom Events and Vertical Partner on Exclusive Theatrical Engagement for JEANNE DU BARRY

Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment / Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Vertical Entertainment have partnered to bring Cannes opening night film Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp and Maïwenn, to audiences nationwide with an exclusive theatrical engagement in over 500 theaters beginning May 2nd.

Based on true events chronicling a peasant woman’s meteoric rise through the Court of King Louis XV, the film received a 7-minute standing ovation after its world premiere opening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Multi-hyphenate Maïwenn also co-wrote, directed, and produced. Jeanne du Barry follows Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, using her charms to escape her impoverished life. Her lover, the Comte du Barry (Poupaud), wishes to present her to King Louis XV (Depp) and orchestrates a meeting through the influential Duke of Richelieu (Richard). The encounter leads to scandal when the Court refuses to accept a girl from the streets into their rarified world.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey commented, “Jeanne du Barry was a sensation at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and we are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events for the nationwide theatrical release of Maïwenn’s stunning piece of cinematic art showcasing Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen. With Johnny’s huge appeal, we feel the Fathom/Vertical collaboration will allow moviegoers across the country the opportunity to experience the film which has already been a hit with audiences overseas.”