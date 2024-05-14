Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Announce Extended Dates for Peter Jackson’s THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have announced that new dates have been added to the upcoming re-release of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Each screening will feature remastered Extended Editions of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Each screening puts the spotlight on the remastered, extended editions of Peter Jackson’s adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels.

Saturday, June 8th, Saturday, June 15th

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition

Sunday, June 9th, Sunday, June 16th

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition

Monday, June 10th, Monday, June 17th

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition

Fathom Events has also announced that select Regal Cinemas will present the films in 4DX on the following dates.

Saturday, June 22nd

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition

Sunday, June 23rd

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition

Monday, June 24th

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition