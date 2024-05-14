Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Announce Extended Dates for Peter Jackson’s THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have announced that new dates have been added to the upcoming re-release of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Each screening will feature remastered Extended Editions of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Each screening puts the spotlight on the remastered, extended editions of Peter Jackson’s adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels.
Saturday, June 8th, Saturday, June 15th
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition
Sunday, June 9th, Sunday, June 16th
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition
Monday, June 10th, Monday, June 17th
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition
Fathom Events has also announced that select Regal Cinemas will present the films in 4DX on the following dates.
Saturday, June 22nd
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition
Sunday, June 23rd
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition
Monday, June 24th
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition
