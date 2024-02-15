Fathom Events Announces New Multi-Year U.S. Digital Ticketing Partnership with Fandango

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events had announced a new multi-year digital ticketing partnership with Fandango. Under the new agreement, which begins March 1st, Fandango will serve as Fathom Events exclusive ticketing partner in the United States, enabling consumers to access showtimes and buy tickets to Fathom’s events distributed to more than 100 exhibitors.

In 2023 the company introduced “The Gift of Giving,” for Journey to Bethlehem, a program that allowed moviegoers to purchase movie tickets for fans who otherwise wouldn’t be able to see the film. Fandango also launched the “Gift a Ticket,” program, giving ticket buyers the chance to gift friends and family promotional movie ticket codes to see The Color Purple. In 2024, Fathom Events and Fandango will launch similar programs, the first being for the film Someone Like You, which premieres on April 2nd.

Under the new agreement, Fandango will provide Fathom Events buyers with faster mobile ticketing, reserved seating, social ticketing, mobile payment technologies, and new tools related to the purchasing experience. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Fathom Events is coming off a record-breaking 2023 with $100M in revenue, surpassing the previous record in 2019 by 120%. The company saw their highest-grossing title ever with The Blind at $18M and a special Studio Ghibli Fest series, which brought in over $15M. In 2024, Fathom will continue their successful partnership with The Chosen, in addition to another year of Fathom Big Screen Classics featuring beloved films from studio partnerships including Gone with the Wind, Blazing Saddles, The Muppet Movie, The Wizard of Oz, and more.

“We’re very excited to embark on this new relationship with Fandango” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “Given the diverse content that we distribute to theaters, and Fandango’s relationship with movie goers and exhibitors, we look forward to partnering to bring more awareness to our upcoming releases, integrate their innovative functionalities, and provide consumers with a seamless ticketing experience.”

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Fathom Events and provide unique entertainment experiences and one-of-a-kind ticketing opportunities to millions of new customers via Fandango,” said Will McIntosh, the president of Fandango. “This partnership marks another significant growth milestone for our company and underscores our dedication to delivering seamless access to the unrivaled magic of the theatrical experience.”