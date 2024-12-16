Fathom Events Reports Record-Breaking 2024 Performance and Announces 2025 Rebrand as Fathom Entertainment

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Events has announced that the company is on track for record-breaking gross revenues of more than $145M, representing a 45% increase in sales from last year’s gross revenues of $100M. Nutt also revealed that the company will be rebranded as Fathom Entertainment starting in January of 2025.

Fathom’s performance in 2024 has been strong, with the company having expanded its core and primarily events-based and limited engagement distribution business in recent years to include more special engagements with longer release windows. Fathom Entertainment will reflect that growth and evolution, with the Fathom Entertainment rebranding and strategy shift marking a new chapter in the company’s 20-year history.

Fathom’s distribution strategy shifted after the pandemic with The Blind, the biopic of Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame. Recognizing the family had a large, passionate fan base, Fathom initially secured a seven-day distribution plan. However, after those showtimes quickly sold out, Fathom worked with exhibitors to have the film play for an additional six weeks. (Read Boxoffice Pro’s interview with The Blind director Andrew Hyatt.)

Co-owned by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, and Regal Cinemas, Fathom collaborates with all leading cinema partners worldwide. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking and memorable theatrical experiences from Fathom Entertainment in 2025.

“With the significant decline in volume of major motion picture theatrical releases post-COVID and the proliferation of streaming options at-home, present day audiences are constantly on the lookout for something fresh and different and uniquely relevant at the movie theatres. Consumer enthusiasm and embrace of specialty content in theatres has translated into Fathom’s highest-grossing year ever,” says Nutt.

Nutt continued, “Everyone at Fathom is proud of the company’s banner year and grateful to our partners, theatre affiliates, and fans who have supported the shift and expansion of Fathom’s specialty theatrical content endeavors. Fathom Entertainment better reflects our mission to bring exceptional entertainment to exhibitor partners and moviegoers worldwide. Fathom remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and providing audiences with unforgettable experiences and will look to prudently build on our success with new content opportunities in the future.”