Fathom Events to Lead the Way in a Transition from Event Cinema to Specialty Distribution

The Blind, Courtesy of Fathom Events

Coming off a highly successful 2022 in which Fathom Events saw gross box office revenues of over $68M–86% of its record 2019 gross, the company is expanding on their foundation and evolving from an event cinema model to specialty distribution.

Fathom Events has already kicked off this move to a specialty distribution model, breaking new ground in the streaming space this year by premiering the two-episode finale of the smash hit The Chosen and grossing over $5.5M in the process. The company then added playdates and international distribution for the acclaimed travel film, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli which grossed over $3.5M. And, most recently, Fathom’s celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King was #2 at the box office on Thursday, April 13th, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and ending at over $2.2M.

In the coming year, Fathom Events and Bleeker Street Media will partner on a special premiere event for the upcoming release of Bleeker Street’s Golda, starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir and Liev Schreiber as Henry Kissinger. Also known as the “Iron Lady of Israel”, the film focuses on the responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War. On the film’s opening night, Fathom will present a special Q&A with Helen Mirren and the film’s director, Guy Nattiv, sharing exclusive insights into the making of the film.

Working with Tread Lively Entertainment and GND Media Group, Fathom Events is also bringing the new film The Blind to the big screen. The touching true story of Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, the film details his struggles with the shame of his past while navigating alcoholism and the complicated family dynamics as a husband and father. The Blind will kick off with a full week run via Fathom Events on September 28th .

“After a record-breaking 2022, we saw that it was time to bring some new and innovating ideas to the event cinema business, to our exhibition partners and filmmakers everywhere,” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “This new way of delivering content really marks Fathom’s transition into a specialty distribution model and meets the demands of an ever-changing marketplace. This is a very exciting time in our business and Fathom Events is poised to lead the way into a new approach in delivering even better content to our exhibition partners. Here is to breaking even more records in 2023.”