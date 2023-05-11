Fathom Events to Present K-Pop Quintet TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: SWEET MIRAGE IN LA

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events is putting the spotlight on K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together, with the one-night-only concert event Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Sweet Mirage in LA. The one-night-only concert film event is coming to theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 28th. Tickets are available for purchase now via the Fathom Events website.

Act: Sweet Mirage will be filmed live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on May 27th and brought to theaters the following day, giving fans the best seat in the house. Since first forming in 2019, Tomorrow X Together has made a major impact in North America, becoming the third highest CD album sales artist in the U.S. after Taylor Swift and BTS in 2022 and making history as the first K-Pop group to play at Lollapalooza that same year. This August, they will become the first K-Pop group to headline the festival.