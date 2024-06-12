Fathom to Release ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION in Theaters Worldwide This Fall

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, will be released globally in theaters this fall by Fathom Events. The film will document the three-day July event honoring Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in music.

The event will take place this July in Lajatico at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Tuscany. Once a year, this breathtaking natural amphitheater in Bocelli’s hometown bursts into life with the enchanting melodies. The film will encapsulate the concert, which will showcase Bocelli’s extensive repertoire alongside captivating duets with fellow performers. Alongside Bocelli, confirmed performers include Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, Matteo Bocelli and classical superstars Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, and Nadine Sierra.

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will be directed by Sam Wrench, who recently directed Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert film of all time. The film will be produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Almud, Impact Productions, and CitySound & Events, and released theatrically by Fathom.

Last year, Fathom released THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli. As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bocelli kicked off his 30th year celebration at the 96th Academy Awards with a surprise performance, taking to the stage with his son, recording artist Matteo Bocelli, for the In Memoriam segment.

“To celebrate the 30th anniversary of my career at Teatro del Silenzio, a place that means so much to me, with artists and friends is an honor,” said Andrea Bocelli. “To be able to share this unforgettable event with the world in cinemas is beyond my greatest dreams.”

“Mercury Studios are thrilled to announce the Fathom global theatrical release of Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration,” said Alice Webb, the chief executive officer of Mercury Studios. “Fathom have an unrivaled flair for creating outstanding cinema experiences for audiences and we can’t wait to partner with them to share this extraordinary film around the world.”

“Bringing this incredible show and enviable list of artists to the big screen is a dream come true,” said director Sam Wrench. “Andrea’s one of the most cinematic artists ever, and paired with the stunning Tuscan landscape surrounding this spectacular venue, the film will be an immersive visual treat for cinemagoers everywhere.”

“There are no words to describe Andrea Bocelli’s legendary talent, it must be experienced to be fully appreciated,” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom. “Fathom is beyond honored to bring his amazing talent to theaters worldwide with this unique concert event. Happy Anniversary, Signor Bocelli! The world is excited to celebrate with you!”