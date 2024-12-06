Fathom & Warner Bros. Discovery Kick Off Fathom’s 2025 Big Screen Classics Series with 40th Anniversary Celebration of THE GOONIES

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom & Warner Bros. Discovery are kicking off Fathom’s 2025 Big Screen Classics Series with 40th anniversary screenings of The Goonies. Screenings will feature an exclusive introduction by cinema legend Leonard Maltin, who shares unique insights on the beloved adventure film. The Goonies returns to theaters Sunday, January 19th and Monday, January 20th at 4:00pm and 7:00pm local time.

Producer Steven Spielberg, director Richard Donner, and screenwriter Chris Columbus collaborated to create an epic children’s adventure. With brothers Mikey (Sean Astin) and Brand’s (Josh Brolin) house slated for demolition by greedy land developers, the boys decide their only hope lies in finding a long-lost treasure.