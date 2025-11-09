Film Alley Breckenridge set to open on November 13 at Breckenridge Village

Schulman Theaters, the Texas-based, family-owned-and-operated Cinemas Entertainment Center circuit, will open its latest theater, Film Alley Breckenridge, at historic Breckenridge Village in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 13.
The recently remodeled theatre offers a dine-in movie experience, duckpin bowling, the 5S Rock Bar and Grill, a redemption arcade, and fresh food made from scratch.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Film Alley experience to Breckenridge and be a part of a new era at Breckenridge Village. We’re proud to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where anyone can come and have a great time at a great value.”
Film Alley Breckenridge features:
- 8 auditoriums with brand new plush recliner seating and upgraded audio and video.
- In theatre dining where guests can order food and traditional theatre favorites like candy and popcorn directly from their seat.
- The 5S Rock Bar and Grill, with 24 beers on tap, handcrafted cocktails, and a full-service dining experience with food made from scratch.
- A redemption arcade with over 45 games covering more than 5000 square feet 8 lanes of duckpin bowling, fun for all ages and skill levels.
- Party rooms for hosting birthday parties, banquets, corporate events, etc.
