Film Alley Breckenridge set to open on November 13 at Breckenridge Village

Schulman Theaters, the Texas-based, family-owned-and-operated Cinemas Entertainment Center circuit, will open its latest theater, Film Alley Breckenridge, at historic Breckenridge Village in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 13.

The recently remodeled theatre offers a dine-in movie experience, duckpin bowling, the 5S Rock Bar and Grill, a redemption arcade, and fresh food made from scratch.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Film Alley experience to Breckenridge and be a part of a new era at Breckenridge Village. We’re proud to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where anyone can come and have a great time at a great value.”

Film Alley Breckenridge features: