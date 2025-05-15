Film Expo Group Announces the Rebranding and Relaunch of ShowEast as CineLATAM

Courtesy of Film Expo Group

Film Expo Group is rebranding and relaunching its annual ShowEast convention as CineLATAM—a new event focused on bringing together the Latin American cinema industry. The first edition of CineLATAM is scheduled to take place from September 15th-18th at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, Florida.

CineLATAM joins Film Expo’s CineEurope and CineAsia as part of the company’s suite of industry-leading international conventions focusing on regional territories that make up the global cinema industry. The event will bring together executives from exhibition, distribution, and vendors from the region to share best practices, network, and facilitate progress by streamlining direct access to the region’s decision makers.

CineLATAM will also deliver exclusive screenings and product presentations of upcoming films, sponsored networking events, executive panel discussions, and seminars offering insights into the latest trends and advancements shaping the movie business in an underrepresented market that deserves recognition as a major contender in the industry. Screening venues at the inaugural CineLATAM convention will include Cinépolis Coconut Grove in Coral Gables and AMC Sunset Place in South Miami.

Boxoffice Pro, the official media partner of the Film Expo Group, will feature full coverage of the event through its print magazine and a specially dedicated podcast series supporting CineLATAM. For more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and program details, please visit https://filmexpos.com/

Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group, stated, “Amid this rapidly evolving cultural and technological revolution, the impact of connecting through movies in a communal experience remains as consistent as ever. Film Expo Group has dedicated its entire identity to ensuring we preserve moviegoing as a rite of passage, celebrating and encouraging generations to come that the theatrical experience genuinely cares about its viewers and remains relevant worldwide. We have embraced this in Europe with CineEurope and throughout the APAC region with CineAsia. It’s now time for Latin America to have its own dedicated convention, serving all markets from the region. ShowEast has had its place in our industry and will be missed by many. However, we are proud to introduce CineLATAM to our series of events focused on celebrating and promoting the global cinema industry.”

Erica Seidman, the vice president of strategy for Film Expo Group, added, “It all comes down to creating the right platform for the industry to thrive and inspire its viewers. As a newcomer to this industry and an avid movie lover, I know the power and impact of the moviegoing experience. We are thrilled to bring CineLATAM to Miami this September to forge the next era of innovation and showmanship at the movies.”

The region’s top exhibition circuits have expressed their support for CineLATAM. Miguel Riviera, the vice president of global film programming and content at Cinépolis, said, “CineLATAM marks a new beginning for a long overdue Latin American cinema convention where industry players can meet every year and work towards the success of the Latin American theatrical landscape.”

“Cinemark shares Film Expo’s excitement around a rebranded and redesigned convention,” added Valmir Fernandes, the president of Cinemark International. “I am confident CineLATAM will become the dominant theatrical event for our region.”

Studios have also endorsed the event as a new industry reference. Hernán Viviano, the vice president of LatAm of Warner Bros. Pictures and general manager of Warner Bros. – Universal Pictures Brazil, added, “Expanding the theatrical experience and ensuring its continued growth in Latin America is a top priority for Warner Bros. Convening at a summit like CineLATAM is essential to turning this vision into reality.”

“Mark Viane, the president of international theatrical distribution at Paramount Pictures, and the entire Paramount team are proud to support the launch of CineLATAM, a reimagined conference that places Latin American exhibitors at the center of the conversation. This event represents a vital platform to connect, collaborate, and help shape the future of cinema across the region.” added a representative from Paramount.