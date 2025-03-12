Filmmaker Edgar Wright, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, and CinemaCon’s Star of the Year Glen Powell to Headline Annual Luncheon at CinemaCon 2025

Award-winning filmmaker Edgar Wright and the cast of the upcoming Paramount Pictures’ action-thriller The Running Man—Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Colman Domingo—will headline CinemaCon’s annual Creative Community Luncheon to be held in the afternoon on Thursday, April 3rd, in Las Vegas. Later that evening, Powell will be honored as Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards Celebration.

The annual luncheon, which is traditionally held on the final day of CinemaCon and will be moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, is an opportunity for the global exhibition industry to hear directly from creators and actors behind some of the biggest movies made for the big screen. Past participants at the annual CinemaCon luncheon have included Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elizabeth Banks, Jerry Bruckheimer, Patty Jenkins, and Jon M. Chu.

Edgar Wright is the director and co-writer behind cinematic trifecta Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End (aka The Cornetto Trilogy) starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. His box office and Academy Award nominated/BAFTA winning hit Baby Driver, critic/fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World, BAFTA Award nominated psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, and documentary The Sparks Brothers has cemented him as a true visionary behind the lens—one with the theatrical experience in mind.

Glen Powell leads the cast of The Running Man. Powell’s recent releases include the box office hits Twisters, the romantic comedy Anyone But You and the Oscar-nominated blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. He also recently wrapped production on the A24 and Studio Canal film Huntington.

Josh Brolin will next be seen starring in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, and Rian Johnson’s next Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man. Most recently he reprised his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part 2 and as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and in 2024 released his memoir “From Under the Truck”.

Colman Domingo recently starred in and produced the Academy Award nominated Sing Sing. Other notable film roles include Rustin, If Beale Street Could Talk, Lincoln, and The Butler. In addition to The Running Man, next, he will appear in Michael as Joe Jackson and an untitled Steven Spielberg film set for 2026.

CinemaCon is the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition, hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and held from March 31st-April 3rd at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The annual Industry Insights from the Creative Community luncheon is sponsored by Fathom Entertainment, Mobile Moviegoing and BeforeTheMovie. Paramount Pictures’ action-thriller The Running Man opens exclusively in theatres, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX on November 7th.

“The excitement for The Running Man among the exhibition community is extremely high, and the luncheon presents an opportunity to hear thoughts and insights about the film and our industry from this incredible group of talented individuals,” said Michael O’Leary, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “I want to thank the good folks at Paramount Pictures and, of course, The Running Man team, with a special shout-out to Glen on his much deserved award. Everyone’s generosity and collaboration is sure to make this luncheon a must-see event.”