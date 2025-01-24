Finnish Exhibitor BioRex Partners with Unique X for Cinema Advertising Sales Division Rex Media

Courtesy Adobe Stock

Finnish cinema chain BioRex Cinemas, owned by Svenska Bio, has entered into an agreement with cinema software provider Unique X to use their cinema advertising platform, Advertising Accord, for its media sales business. BioRex, which operates 12 cinemas across Finland, is an existing customer of Unique X’s RosettaBridge TMS and Movie Transit content delivery network.

In the autumn of 2024 BioRex launched Rex Media, a dedicated advertising sales company led by Miika Hupli and Jukka Pelkonen. The company’s newly created campaign booking system and a mastering service, along with its partnership with Advertising Accord, are utilized by both Bio Rex and independent cinemas across Finland. BioRex can further take advantage of Advertising Accord’s programmatic advertising functionality, maximizing the automated workflow to increase screen advertising yield to further secure long-term cinema advertising revenues.

Advertising Accord delivers over 1.1 billion advertising spots annually across 31 territories and 45,000 screens worldwide. It provides a fully automated workflow that includes sales, scheduling, delivery, proof of play, and financial management for both cinema direct sales and programmatic advertising.

Aku Jaakkola, BioRex CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Unique X and the integration of their cutting-edge Advertising Accord system into our cinema advertising and management operations. This collaboration empowers us to enhance engagement with our audiences and streamline our processes. We are confident that the innovative direct sale and programmatic features of Advertising Accord will not only improve our operational efficiency but also elevate the overall cinema experience for our patrons.”

“This partnership and collaboration highlights the strength of Unique X’s technological expertise and the increasing number of customers worldwide who recognize our strength, innovation and experience in the cinema channel,“ added Unique X CEO Roger Harris.