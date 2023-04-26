First Ōma Cinema Location to Launch in Mougins, France

Photo courtesy CINEWEST / Ōma Cinema

Ōma Cinema, the premium auditorium concept created by renowned French architect Pierre Chican, will launch a new location in exhibitor Cinewest’s new cinema complex in Mougins, France.

The cinema, to be opened later this year, marks the first Ōma location in France; in April of this year, a deal was announced to bring Ōma to India by way of PVR INOX, the country’s largest circuit. Inspired by the design and ambiance of traditional theaters, Ōma introduces “pods,” a proprietary seating concept that uses a series of tiered balconies to bring audiences closer to the screen.

“This is a milestone event for Ōma Cinema. We are thrilled to form this partnership with Cinewest and bring the Ōma experience to Mougins at this special location in the heights of Cannes” said Pierre Chican, Founder and President of Ōma Cinema. “We believe that Cinewest’s vision for movie theaters aligns with our own, and we look forward to a long-term relationship.”

“We are honored to be opening the first Ōma theater in France. This cinema will become a global flagship location for the company” said Daniel Thailandier, CEO of Cinewest. “We can’t wait to bring this unique cinema experience to Mougins and beyond.”