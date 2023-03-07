Flix Brewhouse to Open Dine-In Location in Mansfield, TX

Courtesy of Flix Brewhouse

Flix Brewhouse has announced a 15-year lease with Shops at Broad in Mansfield, Texas to complete and open a nine-screen luxury dine-in theater this fall. The nearly 40,000-square-foot facility was originally scheduled to open in 2020, until construction was halted during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Mansfield Flix Brewhouse marks the chain’s new prototype theater. The nine auditoriums will be equipped with parabolic screens, along with Flix’s custom recliner seating and proprietary Easy Glider 2 tabletops. Moviegoers will enjoy in-theater service from a complete cooked-to-order menu as well as a broad selection of drinks, including signature cocktails and a dozen Flix Brewhouse craft beers brewed on site. The Mansfield location will have its own brewmaster and guests can enjoy the brewpub experience with or without a movie. In addition to showing the latest blockbusters, the cinema brewery celebrates throwback favorites through fan events, family movie parties, and all-inclusive beer dinners.

“We are beyond thrilled to at last bring our unique brand of dining and entertainment to life in Mansfield. A long, strange trip it’s been indeed, but the delay has enabled us to invest in the latest cinema technology such as 100% laser projection, offer compelling entertainment choices beyond movies, and evolve our food and beverage offerings to best-in-class,” said Allan Reagan, founder of Flix Brewhouse.

Shops at Broad spokesperson Sam Kartalis said, “since current ownership took over this regional center south of Fort Worth at U.S. 287 and Broad St. three months ago, leasing activity has been through the roof. Flix Brewhouse is a world-class concept and operator and will be the linchpin for additional planned major entertainment concepts coming soon to Shops at Broad.”

“This new location marks a real milestone for our company,” said Flix chief executive officer Chance Robertson. “The movies are back in force in 2023 and our team is thrilled to bring our tenth dine-in cinema brewpub nationally and fifth in Texas to the Shops at Broad. Mansfield is a wonderful community and we’re excited to be a part of it. It’s the perfect complement to our existing metroplex location on the north side of DFW near Frisco and Little Elm. We cannot wait to fire up the projectors, pour the first award-winning craft beer, and allow our guests to relax in luxury while enjoying a great film.”