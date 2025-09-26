Focus Features Launches an Immersive One-Day Film Festival Experience for Cinema Lovers

Courtesy Focus Features

Focus Features has announced the first-ever edition of FocusFest, an immersive, one-day festival experience taking place on the iconic Universal Studios lot.

The inaugural event, hosted by film lover and TikTok star, Juju Green (aka @straw_hat_goofy), will spotlight a curated lineup of Focus’s most celebrated films including cult classic The Big Lebowski, Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and a special advance screening of one of the Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

Beyond the big screen, attendees will step into the worlds of these films through immersive photo moments, themed food and beverage offerings, and a curation of exclusive merchandise drops inspired by the Focus library.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and tickets are now available.