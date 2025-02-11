Focus Features Reteams with Wes Anderson and Indian Paintbrush for THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME This May

Bryan Cranston stars as "Host" in writer/director Wes Anderson's ASTEROID CITY, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Focus Features has landed the worldwide distribution rights to The Phoenician Scheme, filmmaker Wes Anderson’s next film. In addition to directing, Anderson wrote the script with the story co-written by Roman Coppola. The deal marks the third major collaboration between Focus, Anderson, and Indian Paintbrush, who also partnered on Anderson’s most recent feature, Asteroid City, and Moonrise Kingdom, which were both written by Anderson and Coppola.

Focus will distribute the film domestically with a limited release on May 30th and a wide expansion on June 6th. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution. According to the synopsis, the story focuses on a family and a family business. Benicio del Toro stars as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe. Other family members include Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl, Korda’s daughter (and a nun), and Michael Cera as Bjorn Lund, their tutor. The cast also includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.