Focus Features Sets Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU for Christmas Day 2024

Courtesy of Focus Features

Focus Features is bringing Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated horror film Nosferatu to audiences on December 25th, 2024. Written and directed by Eggers, the film’s cast features Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok. Eggers also serves as a producer alongside Chris Columbus. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire who is infatuated with her.

Nosferatu marks Focus Features’ ongoing collaboration with Eggers following the 2022 release of the viking epic The Northman ($34.2M domestic/$69.6M global). The film also reunites Eggers with veteran producer Chris Columbus who is credited as executive producer on Eggers’ The Witch ($25.1M domestic/$40.4M global) and The Lighthouse ($10.8M domestic/$18.1M global).

The original 1922 silent horror film infamously adapted an unauthorized version of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. The German Expressionist classic was directed by F. W. Murnau and starred Max Schreck as Count Orlok. In 1979 director Werner Herzog remade the film as Nosferatu the Vampyre. The 2000 film Shadow of the Vampire detailed the fictionalized account of the making of the original Nosferatu, in which Max Schreck (Willem Dafoe) is portrayed as an actual vampire whom Murnau allows to kill his actors and crew while making the film.

Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, stated, “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”