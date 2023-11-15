Former NATO Execs Launch Cinema Consulting Firm “The Fithian Group”

John Fithian, Courtesy of Variety - The Children's Charity

Veteran cinema executives John Fithian, Jackie Brenneman, and Patrick Corcoran announced today the launch of The Fithian Group LLC, a consulting firm aimed at assisting companies that wish to grow, innovate, and invest in the theatrical space.

Fithian, Brenneman, and Corcoran have a combined 60-plus years of experience in the cinema industry. Fithian started as counsel for the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) before stepping into the position of president in 2000; all-told, Fithian’s tenure at NATO spans three decades. Brenneman, in addition to serving as an industry liaison and EVP and general counsel at NATO for ten years. Patrick Corcoran, in his 24-year tenure at NATO, served at various point as the trade group’s chief communications officer, director of media & research, and California operations chief.

“We have spent the last couple of decades helping to guide the cinema industry through the biggest challenges it has faced,” said Fithian. “Now, having survived those challenges, we want to help our industry clients seize opportunities and grow. Digital cinema, the long fight for theatrical exclusivity, the pandemic and Hollywood going all-in on streaming—we got through all that, and now, the major Hollywood labor agreements are another signal that it is the time to build.”

Added Brenneman, “The way we work has always been about collaboration. We extend that way of working to how we build value for our clients. In our trade association days, we knew that theater owners needed allies, whether it was other cinema owners around the world, technology companies, the creative community, or distributors, and we worked tirelessly to build those connections. They paid off in times of crisis and we believe we can leverage these partnerships to help our clients grow in times of opportunity.”

Said Corcoran, “We have always believed that the cinema industry was essential and strong. Telling that story to the press, the public, and Wall Street has always been a priority for us. What the cinema industry needs is more more movies, more innovation, more diversity and more investment. We will continue to tell that story on behalf of our clients in the industry.”

For more information, visit the-fithian-group.com.