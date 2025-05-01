Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 Comes To IMAX Screens At AMC Theatres Locations Across the U.S.

Fandango and Imax have announced a partnership with Blast, which creates live and digital esports experiences, to bring the Fortnite Championship Pro-Am 2025 to select Imax screens at AMC Theatres across the United States on May 10, 2025.

Broadcast live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, this one-day event will feature 20 Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) pros teaming up with 20 of the world’s most popular Fortnite creators and streamers for a Duos competition in Fortnite’s fast-paced Reload mode, featuring the all-new Slurp Rush map, with a $500,000 total prize pool on the line.

The FNCS Pro-Am Imax ticket, available on Fandango, includes:

1 ticket to Imax Presents: FNCS Pro-Am 2025

1 FNCS Pro-Am poster

$10 credit to pre-order concessions online on Fandango

Access to Fortnite Twitch Drops (code will be emailed post-event)

Participating Imax theaters:

Phoenix, AZ – AMC Desert Ridge 18

San Jose, CA – AMC Saratoga 14

Aurora, CO – AMC Arapahoe Crossings 16

Eden Prairie, MN – AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18

South Miami, FL – AMC Sunset Place 24

Schaumburg, IL – AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

Center Valley, PA – AMC Center Valley 16

Stafford, TX – AMC Fountains 18

Kent, WA – AMC Kent Station 14

Livonia, MI – AMC Livonia 20

Leawood, KS – AMC Town Center 20

Charlie Cowdrey, Program Director for Fortnite at BLAST, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Fandango to bring the FNCS Pro-Am to Imax screens across the U.S. This partnership marks a major moment for Fortnite Competitive fans – combining the spectacle of live esports with the immersive power of cinematic viewing.”

“Fortnite is a global phenomenon, and we’re excited to be working with BLAST and Imax to deliver an unprecedented big screen viewing event for the FNCS Pro-AM 2025,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP, Fandango. “Watching the action unfold on an Imax screen in an AMC theater filled with fellow Fortnite fans, will be an electric, fun-filled experience.”