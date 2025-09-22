France’s New Cinema in Frontignan Chooses Strong-MDI Screens in Collaboration with ADDE

The brand-new cinema in Frontignan is preparing to celebrate its official opening. Building on a successful first collaboration with the Agde cinema – whose main auditorium is equipped with a Northview 1.3 micro-perforated screen – the management of Frontignan, in consultation with ADDE, decided to continue the experience with Strong-MDI for its new facilities.

The project was carried out through close collaboration with technical integrator ADDE, which assured supply and installation of the screens, including a micro-perforated HGA 1.7 screen in the main auditorium.

“After the excellent experience in Agde, we approached this new project with great confidence. The image quality delivered by Strong-MDI screens, combined with ADDE’s integration expertise, meets our expectations perfectly,” said Isabelle Moreau, the cinema’s director.

“We are proud to have supported this project alongside our trusted partners. ADDE has always acted as a catalyst between the best equipment on the market and exhibitors who want to offer the very best to their audiences,” said Éric Le Cadre, the sales director at ADDE.

“For Strong-MDI, supporting projects like Frontignan’s is far more than a business partnership: it is a process of co-creation with cinema professionals. We are pleased to contribute to enhancing the audience experience, in France and internationally,” added Jean-François Gagnon, the senior vice president of sales and marketing at Strong-MDI.