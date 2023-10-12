Galaxy Theatres Adds Christie RGB Pure Laser Cinema Projectors to DFX Auditoriums

Courtesy of Galaxy Theatres

Galaxy Theatres is elevating the cinematic experience for its guests by introducing Christie RGB pure laser cinema projectors in select recently updated Digital Fusion Experience (DFX) auditoriums. The DFX auditoriums boast immersive sound systems, wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling screens, and power lounge chair recliners. Christie CP4430-RGB pure laser cinema projectors featuring Real|Laser illumination have recently been installed by Southern California Cinetech Services in the DFX auditoriums located at Galaxy Theatres Cannery in Nevada and Gig Harbor and Monroe in Washington.

Susan Griesi, the director of marketing at Galaxy Theatres, emphasized, “With a prominent presence spanning across the Western US, including Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Washington, Galaxy Theatres has garnered a reputation for its unwavering commitment to delivering the ultimate immersive movie experience. We selected Christie because of their top-of-the-line projectors, delivering exceptional brightness for unparalleled presentations, along with the best warranty. We have had a successful 25-year partnership with Christie, ensuring a first-class presentation for our guests. It was only natural to collaborate again, this time for their latest laser digital projectors.”

“We’re thrilled that Galaxy Theatres has continued to place their trust in Christie to help them deliver a premium moviegoing experience for their guests through a self-branded large format DFX experience.” says Jason Jacobson, the account manager of cinema at Christie. “Christie has been in the cinema business for over 65 years, and we echo Galaxy’s passion and commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for guests.”