Galaxy Theatres CEO/Co-Founder Frank Rimkus Named Chairman of NATO CA/NV

Courtesy Galaxy Theatres

Galaxy Theatres CEO and co-founder Frank Rimkus has been appointed as Chairman of the Board for the National Association of Theatre Owners of California/Nevada (NATO CA/NV), an affiliate organization of Cinema United, the recently renamed national trade organization representing the cinema industry.

As Chairman, Rimkus will work closely with NATO CA/NV President Todd Vradenburg and the board to support theater owners across California and Nevada. “Frank leads with heart, joy, and purpose—and this new role reflects all of that,” said a Galaxy spokesperson. “We know he’ll bring the same energy and care to NATO CA/NV that he brings to Galaxy every day.”

From behind the scenes to the front of the box office, Frank’s commitment to theatres and moviegoers runs deep. And now, he’s taking that passion to the next level — for the good of exhibitors and film fans alike.