GDC Technology, China Film Technology Co., Ltd and Odeon Multicines Sign Agreement to Install Six CINITY Cinema Systems in Spain

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) has announced that GDC and China Film Technology Co., Ltd (CFT) have entered into a two-year tripartite agreement with Odeon Multicines to install six CINITY Cinema Systems at theaters in Tres Cantos, Alcalá Norte, Vilanova i la Geltrú, Vizcaya, Burgos, Illescas and Cádiz. This is in addition to the six CINITY Cinema Systems installed at Odeon Multicines theaters across Spain in 2023, bringing the total to 12 CINITY Cinema Systems.

The CINITY Cinema System, which includes Christie Real Laser illumination technology and GDC’s SR-6400C Integrated Media Block, will be installed in six premium large format (PLF) auditoriums. Additionally, the theaters in León, Alicante and Portugalete will be equipped with OMIS ultra-high gain cinema screens. The high-powered CINITY format for PLF auditoriums enhances the overall cinematic experience with 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate (HFR), high dynamic range (HDR), and wide color gamut (WCG) display capabilities, paired with immersive sound. GDC will supply, install and provide after-sales services for the integrated systems.

On November 17, 2025, the official list of DCP formats for Avatar: Fire and Ash was released, indicating that in Spain, the only cinemas capable of screening the natively in its premium 4K-3D@48fps format are Odeon Multicines locations equipped with CINITY Cinema Systems. This capability further reinforces Odeon Multicines’ leadership in delivering the highest-quality moviegoing experience. The CINITY system was developed by CFT, in partnership with Christie and GDC.

“We are delighted to see our vision for advanced cinema projection expand with Odeon Multicines. This expansion of six additional CINITY Cinema Systems means more moviegoers in Spain will experience higher quality images and sound,” says Demond Bian, the executive director of China Film Technology and chief executive officer of CINITY. “I’d like to congratulate Odeon Multicines on expanding the CINITY cinema system and for their trust in the advanced projection technology.”

Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder and chief executive officer of GDC Technology, said, “The experience audiences enjoy with CINITY is unparalleled. Installing these six new systems reinforces Odeon Multicines’ leading position among exhibition chains in Europe. We sincerely thank Luis Millán and the Odeon team for their ongoing trust in GDC as one of their preferred technology partners.”

Luis Millán, founder and chief executive officer of Spain’s Odeon Multicines, shared, “The CINITY Cinema System delivers projection quality like no other, with sharp details and vibrant colors that you don’t usually see in commercial cinemas. It makes a significant difference, creating a truly immersive experience for audiences and elevating the cinematic experience to a whole new level.”