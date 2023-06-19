GDC Technology and DTS, Inc. Announce Partnership to Launch DTS Surround

Images Courtesy of GDC/DTS

GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’) and DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc., announced Monday a strategic partnership agreement to launch DTS Surround, which will be offered to exhibitors worldwide exclusively through GDC.

Live demonstrations of DTS Surround will take place during CineEurope at Cinesa Diagonal Mar, Screen 8 located inside the Diagonal Mar Center (across from CCIB) on June 21 at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 P.M. local time. To reserve a seat, register here.

Key features of DTS Surround, offered by GDC

Optimized X-curve targets and state-of-the-art room tuning practices.

Featuring Extended Frequency Range to significantly for surround sound theatres.

Features the core components of DTS:X installations and is easily upgradable to DTS:X for IAB.

“With audio technology playing an increasingly critical role in the moviegoing experience, we partnered with DTS to ensure we remain on the competitive vanguard. To enhance the shared experience, GDC first partnered with DTS to introduce DTS:X, which replicates a real-world sound environment that transports the audience into a new dimension of sound immersion by delivering truly captivating entertainment experiences in the cinema,” GDC Technology Limited’s founder, chair, and CEO Man-Nang Chong said in a press release. “Now, the DTS Surround licensing program for cinema will offer theatre owners the opportunity to provide their audience the most compelling, surround sound experience possible.”

“At DTS, we rely on trusted partners to bring our technologies to life on billions of devices and in homes, automobiles, and cinemas. For the cinema industry, the GDC and DTS partnership is a powerful combination. GDC has been a trusted partner since we introduced DTS:X immersive audio in 2015,” Xperi’s vice president content and strategy Loren Nielsen added in the same press release. “We worked closely together to launch DTS:X for IAB, and now we are pleased GDC will bring an entirely new surround sound solution to the cinema industry for audiences to enjoy the filmmaker’s true intent.”