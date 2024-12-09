GDC Technology Expands Global Operations with New Facility in Singapore

Digital technology solutions provider GDC Technology Limited has announced a major expansion of its global operations with the establishment of a new production facility in Singapore in 2024. This strategic move aligns with GDC’s long-term goals of enhancing its global footprint and operational efficiency.

The expansion into Singapore aligns with GDC’s vision of becoming an agile global manufacturer, enhancing turnaround times for our international customers and fortifying relationships with partners, dealers, and cinema exhibitors by streamlining the supply chain and improving product availability, ensuring faster delivery times and enhanced regional support.

The Singapore facility, certified with ISO 9001:2015, ensures compliance with international quality standards. It will focus on the manufacturing, assembly, and testing of media servers, audio processors, and laser light modules for projectors. High-precision manufacturing and comprehensive testing capabilities will enable GDC to respond to increasing market demands swiftly, reduce lead times, and ultimately provide clients with quicker delivery and more reliable product availability.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our production capabilities by establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Singapore. This strategic move ensures a robust and reliable supply chain, reflecting our unwavering confidence in the future of the cinema industry. We are committed to supporting our global customers as they navigate and capitalize on the new immersive cinema technologies ahead.” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.