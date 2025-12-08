GDC Technology Showcases Complete Cinema Ecosystem at CineAsia

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

Digital cinema solutions provider GDC Technology Limited will present its largest and most comprehensive technology showcase at CineAsia 2025, taking place from December 9–11 at True Icon Hall in Bangkok. Located in Meeting Room 4 (MR4) on the 7th floor, GDC’s offerings at the show include the world’s first DCI-certified HDR LED playback; the world’s first fully acoustically transparent Tricorne LED cinema screen; and advanced media servers, audio formats, projection, storage, enterprise software, automation, and pure RGB laser technologies.

Says Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder and CEO of GDC: “Since its inception 25 years ago, GDC has built a proven track record of elevating the cinema experience through pioneering technologies. Our commitment to innovation remains unwavering. This year marks the launch of several pioneering cinema solutions. We are introducing the world’s first DCI-certified HDR LED playback system, alongside the patented, fully acoustically transparent Tricorne LED cinema screen. We are also unveiling the patent-pending OMIS high-gain white screen, engineered to significantly reduce laser-induced speckle noise in modern laser projectors.”

The GDC Cinema Experience, an exclusive visit to SFX Cinema Central Rama 9, Hall 5, one of Thailand’s premier cinema locations, will showcase how SF Cinema, in partnership with GDC and CineUnion, performed a successful auditorium removal within two weeks using fast, cost-efficient, and reliable cinema solutions — setting a new benchmark for sustainable, high-quality cinema renovation.

Adds GDC CTO Pranay Kumar, “CineAsia 2025 marks the year HDR and LED cinema move from concept to mainstream reality. The future of digital cinema will be shaped by LED screen technology. Today, GDC’s LED media servers are widely deployed covering approximately 70 percent of the global LED cinema market.”

Live demonstrations will be held on December 8 and December 11, featuring GDC’s latest cinema technologies, including:

CineAsia attendees can find more information and RSVP for their preferred session here.