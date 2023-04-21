GDC Technology to Launch New Audio Products at CinemaCon

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited announced this week that they will launch the company’s latest products at CinemaCon 2023.

Attendees can visit GDC at Milano Suite 3 at CinemaCon 2023, held from April 24 to 27 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

GDC will host delegates to a live demonstration of its latest audio solutions, including the capability of its media server to deliver DTS 7.1 for cinema. Attending delegates will experience this new sound format with SATO speakers, installed in over 120 premium cinemas in Japan.

GDC will also introduce its DIVE Dynamic Lighting System, a programmable lighting technology designed for the preshow entertainment program.

In addition to SATO speaker series, the DTS 7.1 audio demonstration set-up will include the AE-6703 AES67/AES3 32 plus 32-channel Bidirectional Converter, which allows cinema audio products to communicate seamlessly between the AES3 and AES67 worlds.

Also, GDC will launch its FC-1000 Fader Remote and AIB-3000 audio interface box for DTS 7.1 cinema audio processor.

GDC will showcase the rendering of 32 channels of DTS:X immersive audio that supports SMPTE ST 2098-2 immersive audio bitstream (IAB) standard.

GDC will also showcase recent development to enhance its enterprise software solutions:

Additionally, GDC will launch a new SSD storage made specifically for media servers: the RAID-5 storage supports up to six terabytes of redundant hot swappable SSD storage.

GDC is sponsoring the ADMIT ONE registration badge for delegates. In addition, GDC is the co-sponsor of the International Day Breakfast on Monday, April 24, starting at 8:00 A.M. in the Palace Ballrooms l and ll, Emperors Level. Also on Monday, April 24, GDC will host an invitation-only special event for its dealer network from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M.

“Throughout our history, GDC’s continually enhanced the moviegoing experience with products designed to improve the imagery,” Man-Nang Chong — founder, chair, and CEO of GDC Technology Limited — said in a press release. “There is no better time to enter the audio world with products and audio technologies to take the sound experience to a new level.”

“Our goal is to deliver on the customers’ demands for premium but affordable products to improve the audio, visual, and automation for cinema operations with reliable solutions, helping exhibitors to cut operating costs, increase revenues and improve the overall quality of the presentation,” Chong continued. “We cannot think of a better venue to demonstrate our latest products than CinemaCon.”