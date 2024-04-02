George Miller to Receive CinemaCon International Career Achievement in Filmmaking Award

(Left to right) Anya Taylor-Joy, director George Miller and Chris Hemsworth on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Village Roadshow Pictures’ action adventure “FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Jasin Boland

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today that Academy Award-winning filmmaker George Miller will receive this year’s CinemaCon International Career Achievement in Filmmaking Award. Miller will be presented with the special honor at the International Day Lunch and Awards ceremony taking place on the afternoon of Monday, April 8th at Caesars Palace. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 8th-11th, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Releasing in theaters nationwide on May 24th, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sees Miller’s much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the global smash Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of the great Biker Horde led by the Warlord of Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must withstand many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke, and is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Doug Mitchell, under their Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

A native of Australia, George Miller began his professional life as a doctor and detoured into filmmaking as a writer, director and producer. Miller made his feature film directorial debut with the international success Mad Max, which he also co-wrote. The film spawned three successful sequels: Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Mad Max: Fury Road, which brought his iconic post-apocalyptic title character back to the big screen and introduced the world to Furiosa. The film grossed more than $380M worldwide and garnered six Academy Awards.

Miller also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, among numerous other accolades, for the smash hit Happy Feet. A five-time Oscar nominee, Miller garnered nominations for Best Picture and Best Directing for Mad Max: Fury Road; Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for his work as a producer and writer on the breakout hit Babe; and received his first nomination for Best Original Screenplay for the moving drama Lorenzo’s Oil. Additional film credits include Happy Feet 2, Babe: Pig in the City, The Witches of Eastwick and most recently, Three Thousand Years of Longing. On the small screen, Miller directed and executive produced the television miniseries The Dismissal, which broke all rating records in Australia, and he also produced the television projects Bodyline, The Cowra Breakout, Vietnam, The Dirtwater Dynasty, and Bangkok Hilton.

Miller serves as a Patron of the Sydney Film Festival and the Australian Film Institute. He served as President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016. In 1996 he was awarded the Order of Australia for distinguished service to Australian cinema and, in 2009, he was honored with the French Order of Arts and Letters.

“George Miller, an archetypal storyteller, has transformed the imaginations of moviegoers worldwide, forever altering the cinematic landscape,” noted Neuhauser. “His filmmaking serves as a testament to his enduring impact and inspiration. We are thrilled to present him with this year’s CinemaCon International Career Achievement in Filmmaking Award.”