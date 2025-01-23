Get Award Season Ready with Regal’s Best Picture Film Festival

Courtesy of Regal

Following today’s Oscar nominations, Regal announces their annual Best Picture Film Festival will take place February 21st-March 2nd. Tickets for each of the Best Picture Oscar-nominated films will be $6 at participating locations with a special $5 admission price and $7 concession combo available to Regal Crown Club members (joining the Regal Crown Club is free).

Guests attending the Oscar-nominated titles can also enjoy a $7 small popcorn and drink combo offer for each festival visit. The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2nd and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

“As the ultimate destination for moviegoing during the awards season, we are excited to present these Oscar-nominated films during the Regal Best Picture Film Festival,” said John Curry, the senior vice president of commercial at Regal. “These films represent the best of 2024 and what better way to see all the nominees than back on the big screen, how they were intended to be seen.”