GKIDS Acquires North American Rights for Hayao Miyazaki’s THE BOY AND THE HERON

Animation producer and distributor GKIDS announced Friday its acquisition of North American distribution rights to The Boy and the Heron, the new film from Academy Award-winning Hayao Miyazaki.

Released in Japan as Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka, translated as How Do You Live, the film is an original story written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, director of 2001’s Spirited Away, 1997’s Princess Mononoke, 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle, and 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro.

GKIDS will release The Boy and the Heron theatrically in North America later this year. The all-rights deal marks a continuation of GKIDS’ long-standing relationship with Japan’s Studio Ghibli.

The hand-drawn, animated feature – Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years – opens exclusively in Japanese cinemas this weekend.

In an unprecedented decision by Studio Ghibli, no images, trailers, synopses, advertisements, or other information about the film have been made available to the public prior to its release in theaters in Japan. In keeping with this policy, GKIDS will not release any further details or marketing materials at this time.

“Hayao Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for Spirited Away and his two Oscar nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises,” GKIDS President David Jesteadt said in a press release. “It’s been 10 years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and GKIDS is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America.”