Global Cinema Federation Consumer Research Study Highlights Moviegoers’ Desire for More Content

Global Cinema Federation Logo

The Global Cinema Federation (GCF), representing global cinema exhibition, has announced the results of its latest global customer research, highlighting the voices of consumers worldwide.

More than 70% of global box office is generated by international markets outside of the U.S. domestic market. The GCF recognizes the importance of better educating the entire film ecosystem about the global market. In support of that education initiative, the GCF has completed a second wave of global customer research, receiving over 68,000 responses across 15 markets. This research highlights the importance of understanding global audiences and fostering innovation in the industry.

Among the key findings, 72% of customers agree or strongly agree that a visit to the cinema is good value for money. 64% don’t see any barriers to visiting the cinema when there is a movie they want to watch, and customers largely prefer watching movies in cinemas, with only 6% preferring to wait to watch a movie on streaming.

While customers are generally spending less on entertainment than six months ago, cinema spend is holding stable relative to other ‘out of home’ entertainment. Customers below 44 years are spending more on cinema than six months ago. The Net Promoter Score across all age groups is 37, indicating great engagement with the cinema experience. The younger demographic is even more satisfied, with a stronger Net Promoter Score of 48.

The primary obstacle to global cinema attendance and frequency is a lack of appealing films. However, on an unprompted basis, 68% of customers are excited by the upcoming film line-up, with this figure being materially higher at 83% among customers aged 34 years and younger. There is less appeal for audiences over 45 who have indicated that while they have both the time and desire to attend the cinema, an insufficient volume of films that are compelling to them is a hold back.

55% of customers want more action/adventure movies released in cinemas, despite a solid line-up of action/adventure movies on the film slate. Additionally, 51% of customers want more comedies in cinemas, and 46% want more suspense/thriller movies, which are currently under-represented on the film slate.

Several international markets have outperformed the U.S. domestic box office recovery. A lower dependence on Hollywood film supply and a greater volume and variety of local films in these markets is the most notable difference. Other lesser barriers to cinema attendance included the appeal of a customer’s local cinema (7%) and lack of awareness of what is on at the cinemas (6%). While both are materially lower barriers, more marketing to improve awareness and continued investment in the cinema experience, present opportunities. Investment in the cinema experience globally is paying off. New cinema experiences, from premium large screens to enhanced food and beverage offerings to family concepts, have strong appeal to customers, indicating that global cinema innovation continues to drive customer interest and spending.

This year, the GCF also introduced globalcinemafederation.com, a go-to resource for global industry insights, including the latest in global cinema experience innovation. As the cinema landscape evolves, customers now have more ways than ever to enjoy a film, with options ranging from high-tech premium large screens to boutique food and beverage experiences. The rise of diverse seating choices, catering to different budgets and preferences within the same auditorium, is proving to be a winning international trend.

Jane Hastings, GCF Chairperson, commented “One of the goals for the GCF is to ensure global customer insights are shared with the film community so we can collectively better respond to customer demand. The industry often talks about how to drive frequency to the cinema and the answer is clear; releasing more films in cinemas that customers want to see drives frequency. Our customers are telling us that they have no barriers to going to the cinema when there is a movie they want to see. There is a great opportunity to meet this demand so attendance and frequency grow. We also want to shine a light on the investment in innovation in cinema experiences worldwide, which is driving ticket price growth and supporting record-breaking box office results globally”.

The GCF was created to support a healthy global cinema industry. Its Executive Committee includes CEOs of the top 12 exhibition companies and two leading industry bodies globally, supported by an Advisory Board which includes 75 exhibition companies and 29 associations. Collectively, the GCF represents approximately 65 -70% of global box office.