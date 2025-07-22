Gold Medal Expands Flavacol Family with New Simply Flavacol

Courtesy Gold Medal

Gold Medal Products Co. is expanding its Flavacol popcorn seasoning line with the introduction of Simply Flavacol, a new proprietary formula made without artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

Simply Flavacol delivers the same bold, buttery flavor and signature golden color that Flavacol is known for—giving customers another great option within the trusted Flavacol family. It is also non-GMO and vegan, broadening the range of seasoning choices available to popcorn shops, schools, and foodservice operators.

“Our goal is to continue providing our customers with the best possible selection of products to meet their unique needs,” said Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal Products Co. “Simply Flavacol adds even more versatility to our Flavacol lineup, allowing operators to choose the product that works best for them—all with the flavor their customers love.”

Sold in 50-lb bulk cases, Simply Flavacol offers a convenient and cost-effective option for high-volume popcorn sellers. Simply Flavacol is now available through Gold Medal and its authorized dealers. For more information, visit the product page or call 800-543-0862.