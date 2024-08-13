Gold Medal Introduces New Cotton Candy Bag Designs

Courtesy of Gold Medal Products

Gold Medal Products Co. has announced the launch of four new cotton candy bag designs. These bags, featuring vibrant artwork, are designed to engage and delight customers of all ages. The new collection includes designs featuring a baby unicorn dragon, a troll, an American eagle, and zombies.

Each bag measures 12” x 18” and is made from high-quality, 1-mil thick clear plastic, ensuring that the cotton candy inside remains fresh and appealing. The bags are packaged in cases of 1,000 and come with twist ties for easy sealing. The new cotton candy bags can all be ordered on gmpopcorn.com or by contacting the Gold Medal sales team at 800-543-0862.

Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal stated, “Our goal is to offer fun and innovative products that enhance the experience for both vendors and consumers. Whether you’re hosting a child’s birthday party, a patriotic celebration, or a spooky Halloween event, our new cotton candy bags will add an extra touch of magic and excitement.”