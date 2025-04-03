Gold Medal Unveils New Nacho Vending Machine

Concessions provider Gold Medal is introducing a new vending machine for dispensing nachos. Nachos Now is a vending machine that delivers warm, crispy chips and creamy, melty cheese at the push of a button.

Built for convenience, Nachos Now allows customers to dispense nacho chips and cheese at a user-friendly self-serve station. Mess-free and highly efficient, Nachow Now gives consumers a fast and fresh snack while operators benefit from labor savings, improved hygiene, and minimal maintenance.

Nachos Now is engineered with push-button dispensing for chips and cheese, a forced air crisping system to keep chips warm and crunchy, a heated cheese reservoir for warm, consistent cheese flow, a removable chip pan for easy cleaning, LED lighting to attract attention and drive impulse sales, and an optional base for flexible placement

“Nachos Now is about solving problems for operators like speed of service, staffing limitations, and customer satisfaction. Nachos Now isn’t just a piece of equipment, it’s a game-changer for your business,” says Gold Medal president, Adam Browning.

Nachos Now is ideal for high-traffic venues such as stadiums, arenas, movie theaters, grocery stores, bars, and more.