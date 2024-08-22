Gold Medal’s Mike Schum Promoted to Vice President of U.S. & Canadian Sales

Courtesy of Gold Medal

Gold Medal Products Co. is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Schum to vice president of sales for the U.S. & Canada effective January 1st, 2025. Schum assumes this role as the current vice president of sales, Joe Macaluso will retire at the end of the year. Macaluso will continue to support Gold Medal as a member of the sales team through 2025 focusing on transitioning account management, guiding trade show & key account engagement, and providing sales analytics.

Schum joined Gold Medal in 2008 and has been a zone manager covering multiple geographic areas and major corporate accounts, including movie theaters and e-commerce. Most notably, Schum has been named Gold Medal’s Zone Manager of the Year for five out of the last six years.

Reflecting on his decision, Macaluso stated, “While retirement is appealing, my commitment to Gold Medal and passion for this great industry remain strong. Gold Medal has been an incredible place to work, and because of that I want to set up both the company and Mike for continued success. I’m excited about the energy and experience Mike brings to the table. I am confident he will positively impact Gold Medal’s future.”

Gold Medal president, Adam Browning echoes that sentiment, “Mike is a proven leader with a fresh perspective. His enthusiasm is contagious. I look forward to working more closely with him to lead our sales team in exceeding our customers’ expectations and growing our industry’s profile.”

“Mike has been with Gold Medal for 16 years. In that time, he has demonstrated dedication, determination, and a drive to achieve. He’s never hesitated to step up and take on new challenges. His focus on increasing revenue and strengthening Gold Medal’s relationships will be critical and I know Mike can deliver results,” shared third-generation Gold Medal owner and chairman, Dave Evans.

In recognition of this promotion, Schum remarked, “It is an honor to apply my knowledge and experience to the future of Gold Medal. With a rich legacy of over 90 years and a promising future ahead, there is so much opportunity. And I am eager to contribute to building the next chapter of Gold Medal’s success.”