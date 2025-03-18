Golden Globe Foundation, NATO California Nevada, Fandango Provide Free Movies to Los Angeles Firefighters

Golden Globe Foundation, National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada, and Fandango are collaborating to provide a special movie pass to 3,600 Los Angeles area firefighters who courageously fought the unprecedented wildfires that ravaged the city in January. The special voucher is being distributed by Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFDF) and is redeemable at Fandango.com beginning April 1st.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the Los Angeles firefighters for their extraordinary service and dedication to our community during the recent wildfires and always,” said Henry Arnaud, president, Golden Globe Foundation.

“NATO California Nevada is delighted to partner with Golden Globe Foundation and Fandango to recognize our heroic firefighters by providing them with a magical moviegoing experience,” added Todd Vradenburg, president and CEO of NATO California Nevada, which last month awarded grants totaling $50,000 to four Los Angeles-area organizations serving those affected by the wildfires, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Additionally, Golden Globe Foundation and NATO California Nevada, with the support of Walt Disney Studios, are celebrating the extraordinary service of Los Angeles first responders with a special screening series at Vidiots’ Eagle Theatre taking place during April, May and June in Los Angeles. The first-run films include Snow White (opening in theaters nationwide this weekend), Lilo & Stitch (live-action remake releasing May 23rd), and Pixar’s Elio (animated sci-fi adventure releasing June 20th). Admission to first responders and their families is free and includes popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages.