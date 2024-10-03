Golden Ticket Cinemas Brings the IMAX Experience to Greenville, NC

Courtesy of Golden Ticket Cinemas and IMAX

Golden Ticket Cinemas announced today that guests visiting Greenville, NC will soon be able to enjoy the new IMAX theater which opens on October 4th with the release of Joker: Folie à Deux. The theater will feature IMAX with Laser technology, a next generation laser projection and the multi-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theaters. IMAX with Laser is set apart by its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technology. The new experience also features next generation IMAX precision sound, delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be digitally re-mastered specifically for the new system with proprietary IMAX digital remastering technology to take advantage of the increased sharpness, brightness, contrast, color and other attributes it can deliver. The process enhances the image frame-by-frame and remixes the soundtrack to transport audiences beyond their seat and into the world of the film.