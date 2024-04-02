Golden Ticket Cinemas Selects GDC Media Server to Replace Legacy Models

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

Golden Ticket Cinemas has selected GDC Technology Limited (GDC) IMB technology to replace 90 legacy media servers. The four-year replacement agreement involves the deployment of the SR-1000 standalone integrated media block with 2TB of built-in cache memory and the S1 Kit Plus with SR-1000. The S1 Kit Plus with SR-1000 is a cinema media server for DLP Cinema Series 1 projectors and is upgradable to Series 2, 3, or 4 projectors when needed. The deployment was managed by the cinema technical personnel who specialize in the video and sound field.

Golden Ticket Cinemas was founded in 2017 with its first location in Washington, North Carolina. Today, Golden Ticket Cinemas operates 20 locations with 129 screens across 12 states: North Carolina, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Montana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

“Golden Ticket Cinemas is the benchmark for moviegoing in small and mid-sized markets across the USA,” said Paul Marcot, vice president of North American sales for GDC. “This upgrade to GDC’s flagship SR series media server features the most advanced and powerful semiconductors, providing Golden Ticket with near-zero maintenance and minimal total cost of ownership.”

“We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry,” said John Bloemeke, the owner of Golden Ticket Cinemas. “GDC’s reliable IMB technology allows our General Manager and theater associates to focus on delivering an amazing guest experience, knowing the product will playback the movie as the filmmaker intended, time and time again.”