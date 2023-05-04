GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2023 Brings The Dead’s 1991 Concert At Chicago’s Soldier Field To Cinemas Worldwide On June 22 and 24

Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing

The Grateful Dead is back for the highly anticipated annual event Meet-Up At The Movies, screening in select territories worldwide on June 22 and 24. Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment, this year’s event shares the Dead’s first ever concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, which took place on June 22, 1991, with fans.

The screening event pulls from Soldier Field’s original six-camera stadium video feed and pristine soundboard audio. Featuring the Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart—with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keys, filling the seat left vacant by the passing of Brent Mydland—the Soldier Field show was filled with fan favorites, including “Shakedown Street,” “Brown-Eyed Women,” “Playing In The Band,” “Terrapin Station,” “Dark Star,” and more. On a Saturday night in front of 60,000 fans, the Dead played what is often considered one of the greatest shows of the Bruce-Vince era, up there with the second Giants Stadium show from a few days earlier.

This year’s event will also feature bonus content including the Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast Presents: Here Comes Sunshine 1973 and an introduction from Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux.

Tickets for 2023 Meet-Up At The Movies go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at www.MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rhino once again to bring the Grateful Dead ‘Meet-Up’ to movie theaters all around the world,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “This is one of our most requested events and we are pleased to keep bringing Deadheads together in local cinemas year after year.”