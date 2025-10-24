Great American Media and Fathom Entertainment Present Exclusive Theatrical Premiere of ANOTHER SWEET CHRISTMAS

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Great American Media, in partnership with specialty distributor Fathom Entertainment, has announced the exclusive theatrical release of Another Sweet Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure (The Christmas Present, Home Sweet Christmas) and Cameron Mathison (Home Sweet Christmas, A Kindhearted Christmas). Another Sweet Christmas continues Sophie and Sam’s love story, which began in the highest-rated Great American Media film of 2024, Home Sweet Christmas, starring Bure and Mathison. The film premieres in theaters nationwide for a limited engagement running November 30 through December 2; tickets are now on sale.

In addition to the movie, theatrical audiences will be treated to several exclusive special features, including a recorded greeting from the stars before the film starts, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and a Q&A session.

“The opportunity to bring Another Sweet Christmas to theaters is yet another milestone for Great American Media,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Great American Media. “We believe families are seeking quality, heartfelt entertainment that brings people together and sharing that experience in theaters across the country will be truly special.”

Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment CEO, added, “Holiday films and entertainment have long been a programming staple that Fathom Entertainment brings to movie theaters. Fathom is thrilled to partner with Great American Media on our first project together and bring this Great American Christmas Original movie to theaters and exclusively debut it on the big screen in time for Christmas and the holidays.”

